Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 4 spoilers: Owen’s medical challenge







What should you get to know already about Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 4? For starters, you’ll be waiting a while for it. Because next Thursday is Thanksgiving, the ABC series is taking a one-week break following Thursday’s installment. That means more time to simmer on that enormous cliffhanger related to Derek, in addition to wondering potentially about Meredith’s fate (if that isn’t resolved coming up).

As for the story of episode 4, it could introduce some new complications for Owen — though this time around, they’re not related to Teddy. The synopsis below offers some more clues:

“You’ll Never Walk Alone” – Owen faces a medical diagnosis that challenges more than he imagined. Meanwhile, Koracick begins to go stir crazy; and Maggie gets a not-so-subtle glimpse into Winston’s background on “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, DEC. 3 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.

Is this diagnosis something related to Owen himself? We’re not sure about that, given that we already have another important character in Meredith dealing with a personal health crisis. Yet, we’re certainly down for Grey’s Anatomy to give us a good medical mystery that is unrelated to the pandemic.

As for what’s happening with Koracick, we tend to think that this is a function primarily of him having to quarantine like many other doctors. It’s very hard, we imagine, to go from working at the hospital to just being in the same place the rest of the time. You’re desperately looking for an escape from the madness but, unfortunately, there may not be any particular one available.

