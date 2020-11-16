The Blacklist season 8 episode 2 photo: Liz & Dembe’s meeting







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 8 episode 2 to air this Friday, there are of course questions aplenty about what’s next for Liz. In choosing to help Katarina kidnap Dom, she made a move that is going to be hard to walk back from. She’s lost trust from the Task Force, and we have to imagine that Reddington is heartbroken over the decision … even if he always knew it was possible.

This is where things get a little bit interesting when it comes to Dembe, given that this character could prove to have a very important role over the course of this coming episode. We know that Dembe has pushed Reddington in the past to come clean to Liz about what’s transpired in the past. Clearly, he seems to believe that whatever transpired is stuff that Liz and Reddington could work through. Alas, James Spader’s character did not listen, which leads to us being where we are now.

Is there still hope that something could be repaired? We think so. While we don’t imagine that Dembe is going to tell Liz a secret that is not his to share, the photo above signals that they are at least talking … though it may not be the most cordial of conversations. Is Liz tied up to something? What’s around one of her hands? Maybe this isn’t a meeting so much as a confrontation, but it’s one the show absolutely needs to dive into and we’re excited for the end result.

