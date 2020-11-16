Batwoman season 2: First look at Javicia Leslie in new promo







Want to take a small look at Javicia Leslie’s character Ryan Wilder in Batwoman season 2? Rest assured, we’ve got that for you within this video!

If you look below, you can get a small look at what lies ahead on the upcoming season, in addition to a reminder of how to go back and stream some episodes from season 1. While we understand that this tease of Leslie isn’t the biggest out there, we do get a small reminder that Ryan is meant to be a very different character than Kate Kane. She doesn’t appear to be as burdened, or if nothing else, she seems to be embracing becoming Batwoman with a little bit more fun.

We don’t think that Batwoman is suddenly going to become a lighthearted show; yet, there is a pretty clear focus in here on wanting to make the series a little bit different than when Ruby Rose was the lead. It’s never a good move to allow viewers to see the same thing time and time again, and this gives us a good opportunity to see the story mixed up a little bit. We welcome that, though in general, we welcome the show trying to do something different.

While there may still be a little bit of a wait in order to see Batwoman season 2 premiere, it shouldn’t be that long all things considered. The series is arriving early next year, and with that in mind, all the speculation can be laid to rest. Most of the core cast from season 1 will still be around, so we are going to have opportunities to explore how Ryan’s relationships with these people differ from what we saw with Kate. We’re perhaps most interested in Alice, given that the same burdens that were here with Kate probably won’t be anymore. It’s certainly a chance to shake things up a little.

