Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Adam Driver (& blowing up 2020)







This week marked the final episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver for the year, and the lead segment shouldn’t come as a surprise. Oliver spent a good bit of time in the early going discussing President Trump’s allegations of widespread voter fraud — and the lack of evidence that is present in most of the cases.

From there, Oliver also discussed some of the other frustrating headlines related to the Presidential transition, including that Trump is not allowing Joe Biden’s team to look at intelligence or plans when it comes to the virus. Honestly, there’s too much stuff related to the election for Oliver to discuss in thirty minutes, and there was a part of us that just wanted the show to focus on something silly and comical instead.

Yet, this is 2020 — the sort of year in which it’s hard to get any sort of escapism. Or, at least a little bit of hope. Oliver did do that at the conclusion of his opening segment, making it clear that there is hope in the new year.

Now, the final segment of the year – Oliver reminded us of some of the fun things that we’ve seen throughout the season. That includes a Marble League sponsorship, a show for cats, and then also a lengthy series of jokes about Adam Driver.

Then, we got Adam Driver himself. He video called Oliver to discuss how weird most of his comments were throughout the season, and then eventually, encouraged John to try to do something beyond be in his empty void. We saw him venture outdoors, where there was really only one thing that he could do: Blow up the year entirely. We saw Oliver do something like this back in 2016, and it made sense to do a reprisal this time around. We honestly weren’t sure that he was going to do it, but he did.

That was the moment that we all needed.

