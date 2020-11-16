The Good Doctor season 4 episode 3 video: Shaun & the newcomers







We know that The Good Doctor season 4 episode 3 tomorrow night is going to introduce us to some new faces. Why not get a tease of some of them now?

In the new video below, you can see Shaun do his best to bring around some of the new resident applicants at the hospital … though it’s clear that he doesn’t quite know what to do with them. Case in point: Shaun having the new doctors stand to the side while he sits down and has lunch with Lea.

We know that Shaun is meant to try to help evaluate them for Dr. Lim — yet, a part of the problem here is that he’s not altogether familiar with having a leadership role. He doesn’t know how to communicate with others and what sort of struggles he is going to come across. What happens in this preview is far from the only thing that is going to happen involving Shaun and the new residents.

Near the end of the sneak peek, Lea tries to do her best to act gracious to the interns, telling them that Shaun was just talking about them. Well, he wasn’t … and he then indicated such.

If you are wondering what’s going on with the lack of masks/PPE in this preview, it’s because The Good Doctor moving forward is going to be moving past the pandemic as subject matter. There is a real interest here in trying to show some different things that are going on in the world, and offer a little bit of escapism and hope. That may be especially important in the weeks to come as so many people are contending with a second wave.

What do you think is going to be coming on The Good Doctor season 4 episode 3?

Nothing awkward about that! 😅 Good luck, Shaun. #TheGoodDoctor is new tomorrow on ABC! pic.twitter.com/8tBsjT8BUD — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) November 15, 2020

