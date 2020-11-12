The Good Doctor season 4 episode 4: Will Shaun, Lea live together?







As we prepare for The Good Doctor season 4 episode 4 to arrive on ABC come November 23, Shaun may be ready for another step with Lea. It’s interesting in that they’ve lived together before, but under some very different circumstances. They are a couple now, and that leads to new challenges and things that the two of them must navigate.

So what happens when Shaun suggests living together again? That is something that you’ll get a better sense of during the aforementioned episode entitled “Not the Same.” For more details, be sure to check out the full synopsis:

“Not the Same” – Dr. Morgan Reznik and Dr. Shaun Murphy’s pregnant patient with twins is having pain and they are forced to grapple with a decision no one wants to make. Meanwhile, Shaun asks Lea to move back in despite her reservations on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

One of the reservations for Lea may just be that their relationship is still in a place where they are figuring things out, and she may not have some sort of particular desire to rush things. We understand that, just as we also understand Shaun being practical. If they’re going to be together, why not live together as well? This is why in this relationship, he will need to look at and analyze different perspectives. Also, exercise a lot of patience.

As for the medical case within the episode, we’ll just say that it’s rather nice to have a story here that feels like it could be on any season of the show — for those wanting a break from the pandemic and real-life circumstances, rest assured that the story is going to bring you that.

