NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Is Linda Hunt leaving? Where is Hetty?







Where is Hetty on the latest NCIS: Los Angeles episode? Do we have to worry about Linda Hunt leaving the show?

These are questions that we’ve asked in the past when it comes to Hunt’s character, and unfortunately, we feel like we may be forced to answer many more times. This is a show that has quite the habit of rotating Hunt in and out for various appearances.

Yet, for the time being, we can say this: There is no evidence that Hunt is leaving the series for good. There were plans to include her even more than they are at the moment. Like with many other things in the world right now, the pandemic is making its mark — and in a pretty significant fashion here. It’s making it more challenging to bring in Hetty for scenes; producers went as far as to film at Hunt’s house in the premiere in order to include her. Nell is taking over more of a leadership role at NCIS while Hetty is absent. (Ironically, it was Nell who was facing exit rumors earlier this year.)

In the event that Hunt ever does depart the series, we’re sure that NCIS: Los Angeles will craft something akin to a proper farewell for her. She’s too iconic for it not to happen, and too beloved even by the other fictional characters in the world. If she ever does leave, there will be a proper send-off with fanfare and memorable moments.

So, for now, keep your eyes peeled for a little more Hetty. Once the world is a little bit safer, we’re sure that there will be opportunities to see her again. (Remember to stay safe on your end! We’re all in this together as we take on this health crisis.)

What do you want to see for Linda Hunt’s Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles moving forward?

