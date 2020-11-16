All Rise season 2 premiere spoilers: Prepare for what lies ahead!







Are you read for the All Rise season 2 premiere on CBS tomorrow night? Just prepare yourselves for more legal cases, more topical issues, and also strong performances across the board. Lola Carmichael is back, but this is not the same world that she last saw in the quarantine-based “finale” episode in the spring.

The premiere, entitled “A Change Is Gonna Come,” will prove to be a trying one for Mark and Lola. Why? It has a lot to do with Lola being detained by police during a protest — and the end result of that creating a ripple effect in their friendship. For more, be sure to check out the official synopsis below:

“A Change Is Gonna Come”– Lola and Mark try to rebuild their friendship after Mark witnessed Lola being detained during a protest while defending a teen girl, amid an escalating encounter with police, on part one of a two-part second season premiere of ALL RISE, Monday, Nov. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Through a series of flashbacks, details emerge surrounding the night of the protest as well as the long-lasting effects they have on Lola, Mark, Emily, Luke and everyone else involved. Also, to help with the court backlog due to closures caused by COVID-19, Lola hires Ness Johnson (Samantha Marie Ware), a bright, outspoken legal clerk who immediately clashes with Sherri.

So despite whatever conflict is here between Mark and Lola? Will they be able to move forward together? We’d say that the simple answer to this question is yes, though it may take some hard conversations along the way. If Mark was insensitive towards something that happened with Lola, for example, it may take more than an apology to get the two on the same thing. Specific actions can help to get them in a better place, and we do think they’ll eventually figure it out.

All Rise, in the end, is to us often about hope. We do think that it will still be there no matter how this episode plays out. You can get a preview for some of the season below, though it does skimp on some specifics.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the All Rise season 2 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

