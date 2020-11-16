People’s Choice Awards 2020 start time, performers, & more







The 2020 People’s Choice Awards is right around the corner! This is a show that has become an institution over the past few decades, even if it’s a very-different show now than it was back when it was on CBS.

So what should you know about the show tonight? It starts at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it will be hosted by pop super-star Demi Lovato. Per an official press release, “the award show will broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA across the cable networks of NBCUniversal, including Bravo, E!, SYFY and USA, from 9:00-11:00pm ET/PT. Grammy award-winner Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle will take the stage for two unforgettable performances.” The show’s going to have a little bit of music, a lot of celebrity, and of course plenty of fun.

Oh, and there will also be some notable presenters as well, including Addison Rae, Alison Brie, Arnie Hammer, Bebe Rexha, Christina Hendricks, Jameela Jamil, Kathryn Hahn, Machine Gun Kelly, Sofia Carson, Tiffany Haddish, and Tyler, the Creator.

Obviously, all awards shows are very-much different in this current climate. It’s hard to have a live audience, and a number of people are all appearing virtually or in as socially-distanced a fashion as possible. We don’t imagine this changing in the near future, and we have to be prepared for that. We think that in a lot of ways, the People’s Choice Awards is set to be another lead-up for the Oscars, the Golden Globes, and just about every other awards show under the sun. We think that some of these shows are going to do their best in order to ensure that they are entertaining, while also adhering to the proper health and safety guidelines. This is no easy balancing act.

What do you want to see from the 2020 People’s Choice Awards?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to come back for some other news related to this and all other things TV. (Photo: E!.)

