Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 2021 return date hopes on HBO







In case you did not know for whatever reason, tonight marks the season 7 finale for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. So when will season 8 premiere? Go ahead and consider this piece your first source of discussion on that very subject.

Let’s start things off with this: You don’t have to worry about Last Men Tonight going anywhere in terms of its long-term future. Not only was the series renewed earlier this year, but it was handed three more seasons! This means that you will see Oliver on your screens through at least 2023.

In a statement at the time of the renewal, here is some of what he had to say on the subject:

We’re all extremely happy to be able to continue to do our show on HBO for another three years, or until the end of the world, whichever comes first.

As for when season 8 of Last Week Tonight is going to premiere, the simplest answer is that it will come back in February. This is when all of the past seasons of the series have aired on HBO, and we have to imagine that the same will happen here. We feel like an official premiere date will be announced at some point early next year.

Of course, there is a great bit that is unknown about what a new season for this show will look like, including such questions as if they will be back in-studio or what the state of the country will be. A new President will be in office in Joe Biden, and we will have to wait and see what’s going on in the pandemic. There is one thing we know for sure, and it’s that the world of Last Week Tonight will be as funny and informative as always. It’ll definitely be worth waiting around to see.

