NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 3 spoilers: ‘One of Our Own’







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 3? Be prepared for an installment entitled “One of Our Own” that will be topical in nature — but not in the same way as a premiere.

If you look above, you can see courtesy of a Scott Bakula photo that the show isn’t abandoning the pandemic as a part of its story — yet, we don’t get a sense that the entirety of this episode is based around it. Instead, this will be a story that revolves around the team dealing with a shocking murder, and one that leads to a network of corrupt cops within the NOPD. This could be how the show is examining police brutality this season, something that has been touched on slightly in preseason interviews.

To go along with this story (which is understandably serious), you will have a chance to check out something comedic as well. For more on that, just take a look at the NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 3 synopsis below:

“One of Our Own” – When an NOPD officer is murdered, Pride and the NCIS team take on a group of dirty cops when they discover that the victim was also a key witness in multiple excessive force cases. Also, Tammy faces the reality of being in a new relationship, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, Nov. 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Tammy’s personal life is something that we haven’t seen on the show in a good while now, and you can be assured that it’s something we’re very-much psyched to see. We hope that multiple characters this season all have a chance to shine with long-term plots, just to balance things out from some of the serious cases on the show.

