The Amazing Race season 32 episode 6 video: Trip to the Berlin Wall







Are you interested in setting the stage for The Amazing Race 32 episode 6? The sneak peek below shows an early destination in Berlin. Not only that, but it’s a powerful one in the Berlin Wall.

Just think about it for a moment — this is one of the most historic places that the teams could visit, given that it represents such a significant portion in time. It’s also a place that has become a beacon for expression, as the East Side Gallery is the specific place the remaining teams are going. There is art all all over the walls, and it’s a pretty big spot for them to look for clues.

Before getting there, though, you see at least one of the familiar struggles that exists with these teams — someone being late to getting a cab. Kaylynn and Haley struggle right out of the gate, and because of this they have quite a struggle when it comes to catching up. (With that being said, don’t they have one of the funnier cab drivers we’ve seen?) In general, Kaylynn and Haley have to find a way to get back in good standing this leg — they narrowly escaped elimination last week with a little bit of luck on their side. They did do a good job of completing their tasks, though, and staying positive — if that happens again, they at least have a chance of being able to overtake a couple of teams despite a rough start.

Remember that there are two episodes of The Amazing Race coming up this Wednesday — you’ll see the teams eventually cross over from Europe into Asia. Be prepared!

What do you want to see on The Amazing Race 32 episode 6?

