Space Force renewed for a season 2 by Netflix — with some changes







For those out there who loved the first season of Space Force, go ahead and know this — more episodes are coming up soon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has ordered more episodes of the Steve Carell comedy, albeit with a couple of changes. First and foremost, production is going to be moving from Los Angeles to Vancouver when shooting begins next year. There is no premiere date at the moment.

Why the change in location? Much of it seems to be a cost-cutting measure, as productions are often cheaper in the filming hub north of the border. While unrelated, we do think it’s a little easier to film these days in Vancouver, where the virus is a little less rampant. (Hopefully, by the time season 2 comes around it will be safer all over the world.)

One other change that is coming is behind the scenes, as Norm Hiscock has signed on to be co-showrunner alongside Greg Daniels, who was there for season 1. The two have worked together on great projects in the past, and the hope here is to grow Space Force and turn around a lukewarm critical reception that was there in season 1.

Remember this: The Office with Carell, and executive-produced by Daniels, was not great right away. There were some bright spots in season 1, but it wasn’t until season 2 that it started to find its footing. You could argue something similar about Parks and Recreation, which existed under a similar umbrella. Some shows just take time to cultivate, and with The Office moving over to Peacock it’s clear that Netflix needs to find some comedy hits of its own … and having Carell at the center of this one helps.

We want to believe in Space Force as a comedy, but we do also have one pointed question — will the show be relevant after Joe Biden takes over as President? Does the real-life version still exist?

What do you think about Space Force being renewed for a season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

