Supernatural series finale: Jared Padalecki on the power of ‘Sacrifice’







As you prepare for the Supernatural series finale on The CW this Thursday, there should be room for a good bit of reflection. Consider this article a reminder of that, and also a reminder that their is a pre-finale special airing at 8:00 p.m. Eastern featuring interviews from the cast and crew.

In the sneak preview below, star Jared Padalecki does his best to explain how the season 8 finale “Sacrifice” is one of the episodes he’s the most proud of, especially when you think about the emotional scenes he had to tackle with Mark Sheppard. Padalecki and Sheppard (nice to see him again, no?) both chronicle their experiences filming this episode, including the long hours and leeway given to them by the crew in order to perfect the scenes. You see Sam in one of his most difficult places in this episode, and it speaks to the emotional range that Jared has as an actor.

This sneak peek mostly scratches the surface of what is coming on the retrospective special, as many other cast members will talk about key moments and what the series means to them. Supernatural has shown itself to be an institution — it’s the longest-running series of its kind ever, and we think that very few other shows have managed to combine the humor, heart, and drama like this one has. At its center, despite all of the craziness, is something so simple: The relationship between two brothers. This feels like it’s going to be at the core of the finale, much like it should be.

We’re going to miss Supernatural dearly, and we’re far from the only ones — this is life for everyone who worked on it. It’s why there door may always be left open for more down the road.

