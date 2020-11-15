Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, November 15?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Within this article, we’ll bear an answer for what is a very important episode.

Here’s the good news: There is a new episode airing tonight at around its typical start time, and it will certainly chronicle the latest political news with a few surprises sprinkled in. Of course, herein lies some of the bad news — the episode tonight will be the finale. This is typically when Oliver wraps up his shows every single season, and we’re sure that there will be some moments that are very-much reflective of the crazy year that we’ve all been a part of.

There may also be an added strange element of significance to this episode, mostly due to the fact that the world may look very different when Oliver returns in the new year. There will be a new President officially in office, we’ll see the pandemic hopefully in a better place, and there will be no shortage of things to talk about. We’re sure that the crew would love to see Last Week Tonight back in studio after shooting remotely for the past several months, but that will probably be dependent on the state of the virus and safety regulations.

Without even seeing the finale, the one thing that we know we are is thankful. Despite everything that has gone on the world this year, the writers, Oliver, and the staff have still found a way to give us 30 incredible half-hours. Many of them have been very-much funny, and all of them have provided valuable information. There are very few other shows out there quite like Last Week Tonight, and we know that we’ll miss it however long it is off the air.

What do you want to see on the Last Week Tonight with John Oliver finale?

What do you want to see on the Last Week Tonight with John Oliver finale?

Have any ideas for segments or surprises?

