NCIS season 18 episode 2 spoilers: New Bishop, Torres, Sloane photos







If you did not know already, NCIS season 18 episode 2 is the 400th one of the entire series — absolutely a monumental feat! There’s a lot of this episode that will be focused on Ducky and Gibbs, but rest assured that some other favorites will be there, as well.

Want to get some more news on NCIS in video form? Check out some exclusive teases on what’s ahead below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our series playlist. We’ll have more news on the series coming up…

With that in mind, why not take a look at some new photos for this upcoming episode? The first here is focused on Bishop and Torres, who are both clearly at work but also bemused by whatever the two of them are looking at. We get the sense that these two characters are going to continue to have a playful relationship; it remains to be seen how much the writers evolve it beyond that, but we’re prepared to be patient. (We have to be, given that a lot of the episodes in the early going this time around are set in the past.)

Meanwhile, the second photo (see below) focuses in on Maria Bello as Sloane, and we’ll be the first to admit that we’ve got a ton of questions pertaining to her story at the moment. Take, for example, how in the world are the writers going to tee up her exit? It’s going to be tricky if we’re spending a lot of time with her in the past, and we just hope that it’s satisfying and that it especially brings closure to her relationship with Gibbs. We’ll admit that we’ve become very-much attached to watching these two over time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS, including our interview with the show executive producers

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, be sure to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







