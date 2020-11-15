Outlander season 6: Will Men in Kilts be used to promote it?







We know that we’re a long ways away from Outlander season 6 arriving on Starz — there is no way around that. Filming hasn’t started yet, and likely will not until we get to early next year.

With this being said, though, there is at least something show-adjacent coming seemingly next year: Men in Kilts, the travel series featuring Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish. There’s already a lot of promotion out there for this courtesy of Sam and Graham’s book Clanlands, and we have to wait and see when Starz wants to further capitalize on this.

When you think about the network’s programming alone, there is no immediate reason to rush the premiere of Men in Kilts along. The network is set on original Sunday programming until at least January thanks to The Spanish Princess followed by Power Book II: Ghost. They could choose to launch Men in Kilts in January, running it through most of the winter.

With this being said, our belief is that Starz will want to use the travel show to promote Outlander, and it would make some sense for them to air it at a time where they can show off either an exclusive season 6 scene or some sort of tease before an episode. This series serves as a way to remind viewers that season 6 is still coming, in addition to being something fantastic in their own right. They want to make the most of it from every angle — they will use Men in Kilts no doubt to promote Outlander, so expect that to be a part of whatever premiere-date decision that they make.

Hopefully, we will hear at least something before the end of the year.

