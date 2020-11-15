Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 7 (midseason finale): Alicia’s task







Are you ready for Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 7 to arrive on AMC in one week’s time? There are a lot of big things worth noting here, but let’s kick it off with this: We’re gearing up for the midseason finale. Yep, we’re already there, and honestly we’re pretty bummed about it. This may be, after all, the best season to date.

(Warning: There are spoilers below from episode 6.)

As we prepare for the midseason finale (entitled “Damage From the Inside”), the show is in an interesting place. Virginia is desperate to ensure that Dakota is okay — and she may also need to care for herself after being bit/amputated (seemingly) on this past episode. June has a new goal with the hospital, but we’re not sure that you will be seeing much of her this time. Instead, it sounds like this episode will be fixated mostly on Alicia and Charlie as they set out in order to ensure that they find Dakota. Will they be successful? That’s hard to say, but another twist is going to be entering the picture before long.

If you look below, the Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 7 synopsis has some more insight on what’s to come:

When Dakota goes missing, Strand sends Alicia and Charlie on a search and rescue mission to find her; an unlikely ally provides a new possibility of escape from Virginia.

We do think that this synopsis allows us to think about a question that is very-much important for the show’s future. Do our heroes escape Virginia or defeat her? We’re sure that the season won’t be about this community forever, so we need there to eventually be some sort of conclusive endgame here. We’ll just wait and see what that looks like.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Fear the Walking Dead right now

What do you want to see on Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other insight on the series. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







