The Good Lord Bird season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Showtime?







Following today’s finale, can you expect to see a season 2 for The Good Lord Bird? Or, is this really meant to be the end of the road? Within this piece, we’re going to do our best in order to answer that question and then also look towards the future.

Now, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now: There isn’t going to be another season of the show. What gives with that? Well, it all stems from the fact that this was meant to be a limited series from the start. This is an adaptation, and with that this has a defined beginning, middle, and end. It’s also based on history, and you can’t just create more history for yourself and hope for the best with it.

Even if The Good Lord Bird wasn’t a miniseries, we’re still not altogether sure it would be able to come back for more episodes. Despite the overall quality of the show, a good many viewers just haven’t found it. This is a show averaging a little bit over 200,000 live viewers a week — while the majority of viewers discover it after the fact, this still leaves a good bit to be desired. This just feels like it’s being overshadowed by a lot of other programs on the air, and historical dramas often come with their fair share of promotional challenges, as well.

In the end, the biggest thing that we can say is this: Enjoy the show for what it is. It may be frustrating sometimes, but in the end it’s better to have a streamlined story than something that is stretched out like taffy for as long as humanly possible.

