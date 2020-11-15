The Blacklist season 8 episode 2 promo: Did Dom tell Liz everything?







Come Friday night on NBC, The Blacklist season 8 episode 2 is going to be here — and the result of it could prove earth-shattering. This is one of the biggest, boldest episodes of the entire series, and one that could promise to deliver all sorts of answers.

As for whether or not it reveals as many as the promo below suggests, that is a totally different story. Within this video, you see Dom make it clear to Reddington that he told Liz “everything” … or at least that is what it appears to be. Remember that promos for this show do have a tendency to be a little bit deceptive. With that in mind, we can’t be shocked if something similar happens here, as well.

Is it possible that Dom just wants Reddington to think that Liz knows everything? Sure. It may even be a part of a ploy. Liz may want to test Reddington, and this could be the only arrangement that she can come up with in her chats with Dom. Remember that at the end of this past episode, Katarina told her daughter that she would need to be the one to get answers from Dom, and we gotta believe that this is the way that things are going to be.

Just remember that no matter what happens within this episode, things are not going to be anywhere near the same at the end of the hour. Something is going to happen to shake up the key relationships on the show for good, whether it be Reddington and Liz or Liz and the entire FBI Task Force.

