The Undoing episode 4 promo: Franklin’s quest; Nicole Kidman speaks







In just a matter of hours from now, The Undoing episode 4 is going to arrive on HBO — and you have to prepare for just about everything.

There is great torment coming over the course of the upcoming episode, especially when it comes to Franklin. Clearly, this is a man who has gone through a great deal since the headlines started to surface, and he’s ready to get his own sort of vengeance on Jonathan. That is why he goes to him and makes the threat that he does in the promo below. Sure, the results of the case are not entirely clear, but he already feels confident that his mindset is what it is, clearly. (We’re down for any scene personally that allows Donald Sutherland to flex as many acting muscles as possible.)

So what else is going to be coming within this episode? Just be prepared for a little more intrigue, especially as Haley is going to take charge in figuring out precisely what happened leading up to where everyone is now.

To go along with this promo, we highly suggest that you also check out the new video below featuring none other than Nicole Kidman. In that, she does her best to profile Grace as a character, including how her job influences her behavior and the nuances that go into playing her. This video is a prime example of the attention to detail that goes into a show like The Undoing; this is a fairly short series but one that, in the end, is set to accomplish a lot. It’s yet another mystery drama on a premium-cable network; what makes it stand out from the field is its ability to turn into something so much more than a whodunnit. It is psychological in nature, after all.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Undoing right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Undoing episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







