When Calls the Heart season 8 filming wrapping up; what’s next?







For the sake of this When Calls the Heart season 8, we come bearing very-good news — many cast and crew members are finishing up work!

In a new post on Instagram (see below), Andrea Brooks confirmed that she has wrapped up her work as Faith for the season; not only that, but we’ve seen that many other performers have been able to finish up their work, as well. There are still many loose ends that need to be wrapped up, and some of course include ADR work, post-production, editing, and making sure that everything is good to go when the series returns to Hallmark Channel.

It’s always fantastic news when a show finishes up filming for the season, but it’s extra-special given what When Calls the Heart went through. This was one of the first major broadcast / cable series to start up filming during the pandemic, and it was able to do so due to a series of rigorous safety measures. It also helped that the show filmed in British Columbia, which did a rather good job of keeping the virus under the control during the summer/early fall. Everyone took things seriously and they were able to complete what they set out to do.

Remember now that the new season of When Calls the Heart is going to be featuring twelve episodes, which is a way to make up for no Christmas Special. Yet, there still may be at least some sort of tease of what lies ahead around Christmas Day, so keep your eyes open for that. We know that big things are coming for Faith, Elizabeth, and many others in Hope Valley — let’s stay tuned and see what happens!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Brooks (@andreakbrooks)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







