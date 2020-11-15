The Spanish Princess season 2 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale







Next week’s The Spanish Princess season 2 episode 7 is poised to be an enormous one for a wide array of different reasons. For starters, this is the last episode before the finale, otherwise known as the time when everything is really going to start hitting the fan.

Also, this is an episode that is going to be geared in part around the church, and some of Henry’s eventual attempts to step away from Catherine altogether. From the start of this series, it was always clear just where the story was going. The only real mystery was how long it was going to take to get there, and what the end result would look like. This is going to be a heartbreaking chapter for Catherine in particular, given that she’s going to fight and fight for something that, in the end, is going to prove fruitless.

For a few more details now all about what is coming, we suggest that you check out the full The Spanish Princess season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

A new religion is rising, as is tension in court. Catherine must stop Henry’s dangerous paranoia from turning friends into enemies.

That should send a chill down your spine, but in the event that it doesn’t, here is the synopsis for the final episode: “As Henry loses himself to madness, the stakes have never been higher for Catherine. Her husband has become a threat to her life.” To think how different Henry is now from where he once was. There are going to be endgames to this series beyond just Catherine and Henry, but at this point, it can’t be a shock that this is where the primary focus is. Where else could it be when such life-or-death stakes are present?

