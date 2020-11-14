NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 2: Who has changed their story?







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 2 is airing in just over 24 hours, and it’s gonna be a rough day for one Sam Hanna.

At the forefront of this episode is something that Sam has been looking forward to doing for quite some time: Taking out Argento, the show’s current Big Bad of sorts. While a lot of enemies are fought in elaborate action sequences, this one looks to be fought in a courtroom … and Sam seems ready to take him down. He’s even dressed for the occasion in a nice suit.

Alas, there is going to be a big twist early on in this case — consider it one that could cause everything to be spiraling in a less-than-favorable direction. As the sneak peek below indicates, one of the most important people in the trial is going to be changing up their story … but why? What is really going on here? That’s something that Sam would love to have some sort of concrete answer on, but he can’t quite get one. Instead, he’s largely ghosted despite his pleas that he can be talked to. It’s a bummer in that way that this is where things end … at least for the time being, until the episode airs.

What we read from this situation at the moment is quite simple: Argento is clearly as manipulative as they come when it comes to getting what he wants, and we’ve got a good feeling that this is precisely what is going on here. Sam’s going to have to dig for the truth, but at least we know that he’s going to have some assistance. Both Rountree and Callen are there in the room with him, and there are certainly other agents elsewhere more than willing to help.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles, including a sneak peek focusing on on Kensi and Deeks

What do you want to see on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some additional insight. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







