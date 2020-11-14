NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 2 video: Kensi, Deeks talk trial







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 2 is right around the corner, and if you didn’t know, at the center of this one is a trial. Argento is going to find himself in focus, and the sneak peek below may as well serve as the perfect lead-up to it.

In this video, you can see Kensi and Deeks have a spirited conversation about Rountree heading down to the courthouse in San Diego, and how Sam is going to feel if the newcomer beats him there. In general, Sam is on edge, and Deeks may actually be, as well, given how he is using humor to defuse just about every topic Kensi throws at him.

We do think there is something to what Deeks said about humor being a “coping mechanism” for him. No doubt that Eric Christian Olsen’s character is plenty of fun, but it’s always been clear that there is an inner vulnerability there. He does laugh to mask some of that if need be, and we’re sure that some of that will play out as some of this season progresses. We know that there are some professional struggles coming for Deeks, as he has to figure out how to come to grips with changes at the LAPD and what that means for him. He and Kensi have a lot to think and talk about personally, as well, and we’re very-much looking forward to seeing how things unfold for them.

Before any of that, though, we’ve got a court case to get to — and we think we’d be delusional to think that it’s going to go according to plan. Argento is the sort who always has a nefarious trick or two up his sleeve.

