The Voice sneak peek: Cami Clune and James Pyle sing ‘Wicked Game’







The Voice battle rounds are continuing on NBC this coming week, and that means more exciting performances! The one that we’re spotlighting here between Cami Clune and James Pyle may be especially memorable.

James in particular is entering this performance in an interesting spot. He appeared at the tail end of the Blind Auditions and was scooped up by John Legend at the last second. Sometimes, singers near the end of the Blind Auditions aren’t the ones who are the most memorable; yet, he is fantastic and he rises to the occasion a lot here while singing the Boy & Bear version of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game.” (It’s a little odd that the coaches are praising the innovation of this cover, when the reality is that this has been done by someone in the past.)

What made this performance so great is that James and Cami’s vocals really blended together — it didn’t sound like there was really any vocal warfare here at all. Instead, there was a great deal of harmony, and that leads to the coaches having nothing but positive things to say after the fact.

If we were John Legend in this moment, we’d probably lean more towards James based on what was done here … but there’s room to go in either direction! Also, it feels already like this is one of those battles where no matter what, both of them are going to be moving forward. The other coaches would be insane to not pick whoever was left at the very end of this performance. There’s a lot of untapped potential moving forward in this competition, and we think that eventually, either one of them could get a lot of support from the viewing public.

