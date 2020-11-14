Animal Kingdom season 5: Are we inching closer to premiere date news?







We know that you’re probably eager for some news on when Animal Kingdom season 5 is going to premiere on TNT. Why do we know that? Because we’re just as eager as anyone. It’s been more than a year since the fourth season aired on the network, and the pandemic forced production to shut down for a good period of time.

Well, here is what we know now: The cast and crew have been back at work for some time, and there were at least some episodes filmed prior to the shutdown earlier this year. We are getting closer to a season 5 happening, and it is mostly a matter of waiting until an official announcement comes in.

Signs do at least point to something coming out in the relatively-near future. We’re not saying this week or even this month, but we don’t think TNT will keep us waiting too much longer. In a new post on Twitter, star Shawn Hatosy noted that he “still [didn’t] have an answer” as to when season 5 would premiere, but noted that they “are getting closer” to learning. There’s a lot of work that does go into figuring out potential premiere dates, whether it be making sure enough episodes are wrapped to checking on post-production and the network itself making sure that filming is taking place at the right time.

While we do need to wait and see what TNT decides, at the moment our hope is that Animal Kingdom season 5 will be premiering at some point early next year. That gives them a reasonable enough time to promote it.

People keep asking when season 5 of Animal Kingdom will premiere. Still don’t have an answer but we are getting closer… — Shawn Hatosy (@ShawnHatosy) November 12, 2020

