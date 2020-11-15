Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Return date hopes







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? If you are interested in an answer to that question, we’ll have it for you within.

We don’t want to beat around the bush here, so let’s just get the bad news out of the way now — the sketch show is currently on hiatus. Given how many series they’ve done consecutive since the start of the season, we can’t say that we’re altogether surprised. Everyone needs a chance to take a deep breath, but the part that makes this a little bit trickier is not knowing with 100% certainty when the show will return.

Our feeling at the moment is this: SNL loves to do Christmas episodes. They’ve certainly done some great Thanksgiving ones over the years, but Christmas is really their bread and butter. They’ll make sure that there are at least two or three episodes next month, so we wouldn’t be shocked if they take the rest of the month off. It’s possible that they come back next weekend, but they’d probably go off again the week after and that’s a weird start-and-stop strategy that they don’t want to do.

One continuing factor in all of this could just be the virus, given the rise in cases and deaths that are going on all over the country right now. We know that SNL can go virtual if need be, but there has been a particularly great value in seeing the cast and crew back in the studio, even with a limited audience. We’ll take a wait and see approach to everything.

With that being said … wouldn’t it be nice to see Eddie Murphy back as a host again? From our vantage point, there have been very few Christmas shows better than the one that he hosted.

