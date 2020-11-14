The Good Doctor season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Shaun questions a choice







The Good Doctor season 4 episode 5 is an installment we’re still a little ways from seeing, but it’s never too early to preview it, right? This is going to be an installment that takes a hard look at Shaun Murphy’s new leadership position at the hospital … and some of the highs and lows that go along with it.

One of the things that Shaun is going to have to realize early on in this process is quite simple: He’s not going to be perfect. Trying to delegate tasks or hand out advice to young doctors is different than performing surgery. In the latter, you have more contorl and there’s less of an emotional element. As a leader, you have to hope that those who follow you will listen or see the world the same way as you. That’s not always going to happen, and it could come to a head in this episode.

Want a few more details? Then take a look, per SpoilerTV, at The Good Doctor season 4 episode 5 synopsis below:

Dr. Murphy questions his decision to give the new residents autonomy when an intern’s misdiagnosis has dire consequences; a patient has a ruptured cyst affecting key functions of her brain; Dr. Morgan Reznick and Park bond over failed relationships.

The storyline between Dr. Reznick and Dr. Park should be interesting in its own right now, given that these two have more in common now than perhaps they ever realized. Common bonds could be somewhat of a theme for this show in the early going, especially when you look at characters across the board. Dr. Claire Browne and Dr. Audrey Lim each know the pain, for example, of losing Dr. Melendez, and they can perhaps be there more for each other in a more substantial way than anyone could be there for them.

What do you want to see on The Good Doctor season 4 episode 5, let alone the rest of the season?

