NCIS: New Orleans season 7 spoilers: Chelsea Field details Rita’s story







Come Sunday night the latest NCIS: New Orleans episode is going to be here, and it’s a huge one for Pride and Rita. These two characters are set to be reunited, and this time around, Rita’s not going anywhere.

There is a lot of significance that comes with Rita and Pride being around each other. For starters, they can make this relationship work in a more profound way than ever before! Beyond just that, though, there is an opportunity for the producers to show an element of romance that they wouldn’t with any other couple. Just remember that Scott Bakula and Chelsea Field are together in real life so with that in mind, Pride and Rita aren’t subject to the same virus-related restrictions as many other TV couples.

Beyond all the personal stuff, rest assured that Rita is going to have a role to play in many different cases this season. She can operate more on the ground level in New Orleans, based on what Field had to say to TVLine:

I think the quarantine gave Rita time to think about her life and re-prioritize some things. She makes a couple of choices, and as a result of that she’s free to get involved in supporting people at more of a grassroots level. You’ll see as the episodes reveal themselves that it’s kind of a refreshing change for her. She has more of a parallel story now in terms of like being on the streets and helping people.

Sound exciting? We know that for us, we’ve got a real eagerness to see the show explore the differences between what Rita does and what Pride does. There could be real opportunities for collaboration here, but at the same time chances to see conflict.

