9-1-1 season 4 teaser: A mudslide and the Hollywood Sign!







The 9-1-1 season 4 premiere is going to be coming to Fox in the new year, and yet another big crisis is taking center stage!

Odds are, you’re familiar with how this show rolls in the early going now, as they like to kick off the show with some sort of enormous disaster that puts the entire team through all sorts of chaos. We’ve seen a massive tidal wave before and this time around, a mudslide could be taking down the Hollywood sign … and cause a lot of damage in the process.

So beyond that disaster at the center, what else is coming? You can see below Athena sporting a mask, and that is another reminder that this show is going to be writing in the pandemic in some shape or form. It’s fair to say that not every single story is going to revolve around it, but it’s going to be a part of this world.

Above all else, including the disasters, our hope is mostly that this premiere is going to serve as some opportunity to get a little bit more into the relationships between some of the various characters here. Isn’t that really what 9-1-1 does the best? We want to know what’s next for Maddie and Chimney, or if there are some unexpected challenges coming in the direction of Bobby and Athena. The more of that we’re able to get as the show goes along, overall the stronger that the end product is going to be.

Even though we know the wait for 9-1-1 season 4 is still very-much long, we remain optimistic that it will prove to be very much worthwhile. Remember that it’s also going to be joined by the 9-1-1: Lone Star spin-off.

