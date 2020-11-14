Outlander notes: A Sam Heughan – Graham McTavish honor & more







Ready for a new edition of Outlander notes? Well, there is a good bit to dive into here! Not only do we have reasons to celebrate from Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, there’s also a recent video at the end from Duncan Lacroix we will get to as well.

Let’s kick things off now with the fantastic news from Sam and Graham, as their book Clanlands officially reached the #1 spot on the New York Times Best-Seller List under nonfiction! We can’t even begin to say how tremendous of an honor this is, but it is recognition of all their hard work and also the passion that Outlander fans have for the two of them. It also does just make us happy when people go out and purchase things that do some good for the world; Clanlands honors the history of Scotland, and also provides people a much-needed escape during difficult times.

With the success of Clanlands in the books (pun intended), we are now more than curious to see how the upcoming Men in Kilts is going to fair on Starz. We’d certainly be shocked if it does not draw some solid ratings.

In other news…

Before we conclude this particular edition of Outlander notes, why not give a little love, as well, to one Duncan Lacroix? The video below features him answering some rapid-fire questions about his most challenging role and some other good stuff. It’s lighthearted and offbeat, but well suited for his personality. We’re going to miss Murtagh tremendously and honestly, it’s a blessing we got him as long as we did.

How excited are you for Sam and Graham?

How excited are you for Sam and Graham?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan)

What we would give to be at Duncan Lacroix's beach bar right now. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/OxR15sckQD — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) November 12, 2020

