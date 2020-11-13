MacGyver season 5: A new, quick video behind the scenes!







We’re a matter of a few short weeks away from the MacGyver season 5 premiere, and absolutely there is a lot of stuff we’re excited to see. How could we not be? The cast and crew recent returned to work on new episodes, and we’ve got a behind-the-scenes video to put a smile on your face.

This video comes courtesy of series stars Justin Hires (Bozer) and Tristin Mays (Riley), who are both doing their part to stay safe while continuing to work on the show. Masks are being work by everyone in and around the set, except for the time when actors are filming scenes. This is far from a typical environment, but this is also far from a typical year. There is a recognition that this show is an escape for a lot of people, and everyone is going to their best to ensure that some joy will be coming to your TV screens over the next several months.

So what could be coming for Bozer and Riley moving forward? We know that when it comes to Riley, there will continue to be people hoping for something more between her and Mac. The idea of this as a romantic pairing has definitely been floated out there over the last little while, but beyond that, we’re always down for seeing her tech skills challenged and for her to get some new adversaries.

As for Bozer, we really want to see him find even more value doing individual missions — think in terms of things that show how far he’s come. Also, of course, more scenes that dive into the long-term friendship that he has with Mac. After everything that Lucas Till’s character went through in season 4, they are probably going to need each other more than ever.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to MacGyver

What do you most want to see when it comes to MacGyver season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to come back for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







