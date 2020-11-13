Lucifer season 5 episode 9 & beyond: Who’s going to therapy?







The truth is that there is no official news as of yet on a Lucifer season 5 episode 9 & beyond — we hope that it could come either at the end of next month or early 2021. Regardless of when it turns up, we know that there is some juicy stuff ahead … including a trip to therapy.

So who could be going? The series posted a new tweet that gives us a clue — one person has three letters in their name, whereas the other has four. You’d think that this would limit things, but there are a lot of possibilities. Remember that Dan, Maze, and Ella both fit the bill, and so could Lucifer if you shorten his name down to Luci. Then, think about recurring characters like Eve (who is coming back in season 5 Part 2) and then also God. We guess that Michael could be a possibility if you called him “Mike,” but who does that?

Out of all the possibilities, we’ll say that Lucifer and his dad presents the most possibilities — just imagine all of the issues that could be sorted through there! Another fun one could be Luci and Dan, just because they are so consistently dysfunctional. Maybe Eve and Maze could also work, but it’s hard to make any guesses there without seeing the two spend more time together first. We don’t know where Eve has been, let alone what they’ve been up to over the last little while.

What do you most want to see on Lucifer season 5 episode 9?

Who do you think is heading off to therapy? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

