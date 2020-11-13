Shark Tank preview: Bee D’Vine, Fitfighter, Foam Party Hats, and Liftid







Tonight on Shark Tank, be prepared to see Bee D’Vine, Fitfighter, Foam Party Hats, and Liftid! These are products that honestly couldn’t be more different, and the lineup of Sharks (Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Daniel Lubetzky) are going to have to figure out what they’re most interested in, if any.

As we often have for you on Shark Tank, this article has for you product links and sneak peeks — but let’s start things off with the full synopsis:

“Episode 1204” – An Iraq war veteran from Baltimore, Maryland, tries to work out a deal with the Sharks for her unique fitness system intended to help one train like a hero. A husband and wife from Ossining, New York, share their high-tech headband designed to provide the brain with a boost of energy. A mother-and-son duo from Houston, Texas, try and keep the party going as they introduce their festive party hats, while an entrepreneur from Sonoma, California, tries to sweeten the deal and save the bees as he pitches his wine made from honey on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, NOV. 13 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Bee D’Vine – This is a fantastic pitch for what is effectively honey wine — or mead. It’s been around forever, it’s delicious, and we know many Sharks do love wine. This pitch is so effective because it really makes the product sound fantastic, and there’s a message of sustainability thrown in here, as well.

Fitfighter – This is a compelling demonstration for what is, in essence, a simple workout product — a fire-house/steel tool that is used for a wide array of workouts. It’s something that is compact and yet versatile. It all comes down to convincing buyers to consider it and, from there, stick with it.

Foam Party Hats – The idea of this is cheeky and fun — and the name of the product really speaks for itself! What we wonder about with products like this right now, though, is how easy it is to even have parties in this climate. Is it as easy a sell as some others we discuss here?

Liftid – The pitch refers to this as the “coffee of the future,” and the idea here is a device that uses a mild electric current to stimulate your frontal lobe, improve productivity and focus. These sort of products are hard to predict in terms of how they will fare in the Tank; it’s intriguing, but is it something consumers will buy in regularity?

