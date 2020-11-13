The Blacklist season 8: James Spader teases new stories, quarantine







Tonight on NBC The Blacklist season 8 is going to premiere, and rest assured it’s going to be epic — very epic. We don’t want to say too much; instead, just watch and prepare to enjoy some great stuff.

So while you do wait to dive into the season, why not check out a new interview featuring star James Spader? If you look below, you can see the actor’s new appearance of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he dives into playing Reddington, returning to set after months away, and also what he did during quarantine. We’ll admit that the latter is the most amusing — he reveals that a crew member had a baby, Megan Boone read all of Shakespeare’s tragedies, and he spent his time shooting at beer cans with BB guns.

Entering season 8, we know that Reddington finds himself in a tough position. He’s still contending with a mystery illness, while also recognizing more and more that he’s losing what control he had over Liz Keen. These two are now on a collision course, and unless something changes over the next few months, we have to imagine that there is going to be an ugly ending to it all. How can there not be? This is also a season of secrets being revealed — it’s still hard to say if we’re going to learn all of the secrets, but at this point getting a little bit of info is better than no info at all.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8?

James Spader tells Jimmy what he did to pass the time in quarantine before he went back to filming #TheBlacklist 🪨🔫 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/d8uL5K7kdj — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) November 13, 2020

