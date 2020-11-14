The Blacklist season 8 premiere mystery: Who is N-13?







For much of The Blacklist season 8 premiere, we saw a story that was largely straightforward. Katarina Rostova worked alongside Elizabeth Keen in order to executive an extraction plan involving Dom. She succeeded, using the guise of a Blacklister named Roanoke in order to make things work. Oh, and Liz also betrayed the whole team and even used Ressler’s affection towards her as bait. So, there’s that.

Amidst all of this, this episode did also introduce a few new wrinkles in regards to the larger Sirkorsky Archive mystery … and it has to do with a mystery person by the name of N-13. What do we know about them right now? They are someone whose secrets were used seemingly to create said Archive in the first place — they are an operative who serves in a way as a mole. Katarina Rostova doesn’t know everything about who the person is, but feels as though she’s been set up. There is a real desire to locate the Archive and the secrets that it holds.

In Katarina’s mind, Reddington (regardless of who he is) is a mole who has been thrown into this world to get intel on US government operations and top criminals, and is using his relationship with Liz as a way in which to take all of that information. It’s a compelling story she weaves, but is it really true? Is Reddington N-13, or is it someone else in entirely? Remember that N could also stand for Neville, and Neville Townsend created the Townsend Directive and seems to have a role to play in all of this…

