The Bachelorette sneak peek: Tayshia Adams calls Ivan Hall a ‘darkhorse’







Is Ivan Hall a sudden contender for Tayshia Adams on The Bachelorette this season? The latest preview for Tuesday’s episode seems to suggest so.

In the sneak peek below, Tayshia has a chance to spend a little bit of alone time with Ivan, who she describes as a “darkhorse” contender. He’s a little more low-key than some of the other guys on the season, and doesn’t seem to be altogether boastful or have some sort of huge personality. Yet, he’s kind and romantic and tries to do the whole strawberry-tasting-while-blindfolded bit with Tayshia. She seems to appreciate the gesture, plus the kiss at the end.

After the chaos that was Clare Crawley’s time on the show, there is admittedly something quite nice about being able to watch things start to become a little more normal again. This is quintessential The Bachelorette, where contenders spend some time with the lead and engage in a little bit of romance. There is nothing altogether shocking or flashy about this, but isn’t that more or less the point?

Throughout this episode, Clare will get to know some of her contenders better, and rest assured, we’ll also get to know them. One of the big problems as of late with the series has been the simple fact that we don’t know who many of these people are, even after such a long period of time watching this season. The time in the early going was just so dominated by and large by Dale.

What do you want to see when it comes to Tayshia and Ivan on The Bachelorette?

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

