Blue Bloods season 11 key art (of course) puts Reagans front & center







Blue Bloods season 11 now has some official key art, but in general, we’d argue that very little about it is surprising.

If you look above, you can see that this is how CBS is promoting the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg series. It’s exciting to have a new key art, but at the same time, doesn’t this feel a little bit repetitive? The photos of the cast members are nearly identical to what we’ve seen so many years before, and even the color scheme is more or less the same.

It’s true that CBS doesn’t need to do a whole lot in order to reinvent the wheel with Blue Bloods — why would they? It has a loyal audience, an established format, and you know what it’s going to be given to you week in and week out. We do wish sometimes that they would push the envelope more, though, and we think that this key art is yet another prime example of that. Couldn’t they do at least something more to make the series stand out? We like to think so, but we’d file this under “it is what it is” and just be grateful that new episodes are kicking off in early December.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that all of the Reagans are going to be okay — we know that the pandemic is being written into the show, though it may not be the main focus of the series at large.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11?

