





Well consider us shocked by the end of tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy season 17 premiere — Patrick Dempsey is back! Or, at least in some shape or form.

In the closing minutes of the episode, Meredith collapsed — it wasn’t clear what was going to be happening on the other side of it. Then, we saw her envisioning herself on the beach, and then, she saw Derek there. While we’ve seen Dempsey before on the show, it’s always been in old footage that they’ve managed to bring back up. This is different. This was actually Patrick there in-person. In an interview with Deadline, Dempsey confirmed that he did film new scenes for the show, and talked a lot about the experience:

It was really enjoyable. It was really exciting, and fun, and it was great to see everybody. Kevin [McKidd, who directs Episode 3] was there as well, so there was a lot of familiar faces, a lot of new faces. The dynamic behind the camera had changed. There’s much more diversity within the crew. There was a nice balance, too, of equality that I was seeing. So, culturally, there was a lot of things that were different, that I thought were very positive and very inspiring, actually.

Dempsey’s appearance probably won’t be a long one, but it seems like the whole idea was based on being able to give people a lot of positivity in this tough time. We think it will give a little more perspective and nostalgia — and in the end, isn’t that what a lot of people out there want from this show in a time like this?

What did you think about Patrick Dempsey's big return to Grey's Anatomy season 17?

