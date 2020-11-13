





We knew that Supernatural season 15 episode 19 was going to be big, dramatic, and powerful — but we didn’t predict this. Not only was this episode swinging for the fences, it really tried to hit the ball clean out of the city, the county, and even the state.

There was so much that happened in here — think in terms of Michael and Lucifer’s return, but then perhaps most notably, Jack eventually becoming God and Chuck being transitioned over to a mere mortal. Jack becoming God meant that much of the world that Sam and Dean knew could be restored — there was peace and harmony again. Speaking of which, Jack also confirmed that he and Amara are at peace. He couldn’t come back with the Winchesters, but he vowed to remain with them. (Jack’s speech was pretty incredible near the end, no?)

Of course, one of the larger questions that we were left to think about was whether or not we were going to be seeing Jack work to somehow revive Castiel. We wanted to see that happen, but also understood that death sometimes needs a feeling of permanence behind it.

When Jack made it clear that he was going to be more hands-off than his predecessor, we started to be a little bit more worried that this was it for Cas. We understand what some of the reasoning may have been here, being that Jack-as-God wanted to ensure that everyone did write their own story from here on out. That does mean more chaos and heartbreak, but such is life. We do like to imagine that, like with Jack, that there is a little bit of Castiel elsewhere.

The one last takeaway that we have here is pretty simple: We didn’t expect the episode before the series finale to make us this emotional. This could’ve been the series finale.

