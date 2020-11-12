Supernatural season 15 episode 20: The series finale & a look back







Next week’s Supernatural season 15 episode 20 is one for the books. It’s also a chance for us all to bawl uncontrollably. This is the series finale, and the last chance to learn about how the Winchesters are going to move forward.

The title here itself is fantastic: “Carry On.” There is no better way in our mind for the show to wrap things up. We’re expecting one final rendition of “Carry On My Wayward Son,” and also a chance to see the emotional story of the Winchesters one last time. So long as the finale is personal, honors the show’s history, and doesn’t kill everyone off, we’re going to be happy in the end.

Remember that the series finale is going to air at a special time in 9:00 p.m. Eastern — before it airs, there is going to be a retrospective featuring a number of familiar faces looking back at the show’s run. Here’s the synopsis if you haven’t seen it already:

A CELEBRATORY EPISODE – Get ready for the finale with cast interviews from Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert, with creator Eric Kripke, executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb, and special guest stars Jim Beaver, Samantha Smith, Ruth Connell, Kim Rhodes and Mark Sheppard. Original airdate 11/19/2020.

If you do want to see the logline for the series finale, as well, we can offer that … but it doesn’t give all that much away:

THE END – After 15 seasons, the longest running sci fi series in the US is coming to an end. Baby, it’s the final ride for saving people and hunting things. The episode was directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb (#1520). Original airdate 11/19/2020.

In between Baby, monsters, and saving the world, there’s nothing else that we’d want from this show as we reach the end.

What do you most want to see on Supernatural season 15 episode 20?

How do you think that the series finale is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

