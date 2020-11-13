This Is Us season 5 theories: What is the possible Laurel timeline?







As we move forward into This Is Us season 5, we’re well-aware that there are questions all over the place. It’s hard for there not to be! The mystery of that photo, the Fisherman, and his granddaughter is going to course through much of the rest of the season.

So what can we assume at the moment? First and foremost, that the woman in the photo with the younger version of the Fisherman was Laurel. Nothing else makes a whole lot of sense in terms of where the season 5 story currently is. We know there are theories out there about possible connections to Zoe, but why return to her now? The confusing part is Vietnam, since she clearly had more ties to the country than Laurel did.

Here is why Laurel makes more sense — we knew something happened to her after she did not die shortly after Randall was born. She may have traveled somewhere totally different, or even met someone new on her search for her baby who helped her heal. We have to believe that she looked for him at some point, but maybe through the Fisherman she found a new life. It’s not clear if she is currently dead, but there was clearly a journey that she went on that this man could’ve been a part of.

As for the Vietnam connections, we think some of that is just meant to tie in to the sometimes-spiritual nature of this show. Remember that because of Jack’s connections to Vietnam, Randall learning of his biological mom’s connection to the country could also bring him closer to his dad. There’s something lovely and full-circle about that.

