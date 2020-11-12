NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 2 video: Pride & Rita reunite!







We know that there are some hard times coming in the NCIS: New Orleans world as we await season 7 episode 2. With that being said, you’ll see a little bit of joy spread in throughout. Take, for example, the chance to see Pride and Rita reunite.

In the sneak peek below, you can see what happens when Chelsea Field (now a series regular) returns to the show and surprises Dwayne. He’s obviously very excited to see her, but Rita makes sure that the two stay responsible. While she’s been tested, she is still waiting on the results. The joy of this reunion is still palpable, and our hope is that as we get further into this episode, we can see this relationship explored a little bit further.

We’re absolutely stoked to see more of Rita this season, both in a professional context and also as an opportunity to dive more into Pride’s personal life. The truth is, we don’t get a chance to see romances on this show all that often and it’s very-much welcome whenever it does happen. There are going to be highs and lows here given that Pride does often carry with him that lone-wolf persona, even with a team around him. Not a lot of people can challenge him quite like Rita can, and so much of their relationship has been at a distance.

To go along with the return of Rita, episode 2 this weekend is also going to feature a lot of specific conflicts for the team. There is a case that still needs to be resolved, and everyone needs to do their best to ensure they stay safe amidst the pandemic. We don’t think the entire season is going to be about the virus, but there is still a little bit more to be said on the subject.

