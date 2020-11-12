The Blacklist season 8 spoilers: More about Reddington’s illness







Is Raymond Reddington’s sickness going to take a toll on him moving into The Blacklist season 8? At the moment, you have to expect so — it put him in a precarious position near the end of this past season, and we still don’t know exactly what the illness is. Like many other things in his life, he’s done his absolute best in order to keep it shrouded in mystery.

Here’s the one thing that we can say with confidence: This illness is one that will have a tremendous impact on his life. Speaking per Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what show executive producer John Eisendrath had to say on the subject:

Red has a zest for life and enthusiasm about living every day to its fullest, and this obviously very impactful illness is something he is going to have to deal with, but on a day-to-day basis he is someone who is as enthusiastic and energetic about living life to the fullest as he has always been.

So does this mean that Reddington is going to put blinders on to what he is going through? We’re not sure that we would say that. With that being said, however, this is a guy who can be a bit stubborn. He’s going to want to go about his business, and he’s also going to try to keep up a certain façade. He is going to have to face this, and the question is whether or not he will open up before that … and if he will survive through the end of the series. (We don’t think he’s going anywhere in the near future.)

