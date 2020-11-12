Lucifer season 6 filming: Where is the series heading now?







While we may be waiting still for the second half of Lucifer season 5 to arrive on Netflix, there is good news on the other side. Remember that production is currently underway on season 6, which is hopefully going to premiere at some point in 2021.

So what can we say about what’s coming? Based on new social-media teases, we can tell you that one episode is going to be happening out in the middle of nowhere — think in terms of the desert. You can get a small tease of it over on the Instagram Stories of series star Lauren German; in particular, you can get a glimpse of a hotel that has some sort of pseudo-Western vibes to it.

While it’s far too early to tell what’s going to be going on here, we can say that this place definitely has some creepy vibes to it. That excites us a great deal. What makes this show so fun is getting to see German, Tom Ellis, and the rest of the cast in as many different weird/wonderful situations as we possibly can. It’s a chance to showcase new sides of these characters, and introduce different challenges as well.

Based on what we’ve seen and heard so far, the biggest thing we can say about Lucifer season 6 is that it feels like a protracted version of the show’s endgame. It could be bold and very different from what we’ve seen so far, while also keeping the essence of what Lucifer is … or maybe this is what we hope.

