WandaVision premiere date revealed at Disney+; new teaser







Are you excited to see the WandaVision premiere date, finally, over at Disney+? Luckily, today the streaming service gave us the good news.

The date at the moment is Friday, January 15, and while this is currently subject to change, we have a hard time thinking that it ultimately will. Disney+ was very-much patient when it comes to announcing the premiere date for the series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, which makes some sense given the fact that there has been so much going on in the world.

Originally, the plan was for Disney+ to release Falcon and Winter Solider, another one of their much-hyped Marvel shows, at some point late this year. That was delayed due to the onset of the global health crisis. WandaVision was first set to premiere in the spring of 2021, but shifting it forward suggests that Disney and Marvel understand the desire that is out there to get programming and get it soon.

What we’re hoping to see from WandaVision is something that is fun, inventive, and overall different than anything that we’ve seen from the MCU so far. Even if this is a series effectively made for television, it’s still meant to have the same production value as any of the films. Marvel has taken great care to really establish these Disney+ shows as companions to the movies, and in some ways, there could be even more synergy here than there was with Agents of SHIELD. Remember that the ABC series was at first closely aligned with the MCU films, but shifted and went in more of its own direction when we got to the very end.

We have a feeling that much more information about WandaVision is going to be available over the next few weeks. Just remember that we are still early in the process…

What do you want to see when it comes to WandaVision?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to also keep coming back for some other insight. (Photo: Disney+.)

A new era arrives. Marvel Studios’ @WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming January 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jjR8GtADRy — The Avengers (@Avengers) November 12, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







