NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 3: Kensi & Deeks’ house-hunting







There are a few different things worth noting about NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 3. The first thing worth noting here is that the episode is airing on Sunday, November 22. Meanwhile, the title for this episode is “Angry Karen.” For sure that is a reference to some of the craziness of the past few months, but we think it’s all a little tounge-and-cheek.

We will say this: We have no idea how this is going to factor into the overall story. This is an installment that will revolve first and foremost around Sam Hanna in a crisis. Beyond just that, though, you will also see a fun storyline for Kensi and Deeks as they try to figure out a part of their future.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 3 synopsis:

“Angry Karen” – When Nell sends Sam to meet an informant who plans to blow the whistle on a military secret, Hanna’s life is in danger when the man tries to run him down and kill him. Also, Kensi and Deeks debate whether or not to buy their first house, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES airing Sunday, Nov. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We’re going to go ahead and assume that Sam will be safe — why in the world would they kill off LL Cool J’s character so early in the season? With Kensi and Deeks, we feel like their biggest challenge is simply going to be trying to find a way to afford a home in the Los Angeles area. Sure, they’ve got great jobs, but have you seen the real-estate prices in the area? It’s hard to rake in a lot of cash, let alone finding the right place.

