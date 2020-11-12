Blue Bloods season 11 premiere photo: Jamie, Joe Hill team up







Just in case you were wondering, Blue Bloods season 11 is going to be wasting very little time when it comes to reintroducing Joe Hill.

As many of you know, back in the season 10 finale we had a chance to meet this new character, the once-secret son of the late Joe Reagan. He just so happens to work for the NYPD, so in the December 4 premiere you will be seeing him team up with Jamie for a very particular mission — trying to locate Danny. He and Baez go MIA during a case, and will sound some alarms. It’s going to be up to these two in order to find them — with, presumably, the help of some other officers.

Are Danny and Baez going to be okay? We have to imagine so, mostly because these two are among the most beloved characters within the Blue Bloods world. Also, it’d be kind of depressing for this show to kill off major characters at this point, especially after we’ve all gone through such a difficult summer in the first place. We see this storyline mostly as a way to learn more about Joe Hill the cop, and explore the dynamic between him and one specific member of the family. We’re sure we will also see him again at family dinner — though it’s hard to say right now if that is going to be an every-week occasion or not.

What do you want to learn about Joe Hill throughout Blue Bloods season 11?

