Outlander stars Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish’s literary achievement







Welcome to another edition of Outlander notes, and this one is all about a celebration. In particular, we mean that in terms of some great stuff coming courtesy of Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish — they can now add best-selling authors to their list of achievements!

In a new post on Instagram (see below), Sam announced that he and Graham’s book Clanlands is officially a Sunday Times Bestseller — based on the enthusiasm that was out there about the book, we cannot say we’re shocked. Its print and audio editions both performed well stateside, and that is without even considering what’s been going on over in the UK. The book, for those unaware, chronicles Sam and Graham’s roadtrip across Scotland, where they immersed themselves in the history and the culture. It’s educational, but also fun and full of great anecdotes.

We’ve said this a few times over, but we believe in this instance it definitely bears repeating — what is good for Sam is ultimately good for Outlander as well. Without the series, there wouldn’t be a Clanlands — meanwhile, this book helps to keep people engaged as we’re in the thick of one of the longest Droughtlanders ever. We’re sure that Men in Kilts will do the same when it premieres; there’s no date yet, but all signs point towards it being available next year. We hope the same can be said when it comes to Outlander season 6, but we’re really in “too early to tell” territory with that.

For now, let’s just congratulate Sam and Graham on their achievement! Here’s to hoping for further great things in their future…

